10th-Gen. Intel Core i9-10900F 2.8GHz Comet Lake 10-Core Desktop CPU for $340
New
eBay · 57 mins ago
10th-Gen. Intel Core i9-10900F 2.8GHz Comet Lake 10-Core Desktop CPU
$340 $423
free shipping

That's $9 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by ANTonline via eBay.
Features
  • 10 cores / 20 threads
  • Socket Type LGA 1200
  • Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
  • 2.8GHz base speed
  • compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Optane Memory support
  • cooler Included
  • Model: BX8070110900F
  • UPC: 735858447768
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Intel Processors eBay Intel
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Intel Core i9-10900F 2.8GHz Comet Lake 10-Core CPU for $359
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Intel Core i9-10900F 2.8GHz Comet Lake 10-Core CPU
$359 $423
free shipping

It's $64 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 10 cores / 20 threads
  • Socket Type LGA 1200
  • Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
  • 2.8GHz base speed
  • compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Optane Memory support
  • cooler Included
  • Model: BX8070110900F
  • UPC: 735858447768
↑ less
Buy Now
Intel Core i9-10900F 2.8GHz Comet Lake 10-Core CPU for $410
Walmart · 7 mos ago
Intel Core i9-10900F 2.8GHz Comet Lake 10-Core CPU
$410 $423
free shipping w/ $35

It's $13 under list price.

Features
  • 10 cores / 20 threads
  • Socket Type LGA 1200
  • Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
  • 2.8GHz base speed
  • compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Optane Memory support
  • cooler Included
  • Model: BX8070110900F
  • UPC: 735858447768
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 19% -- $340 Buy Now
Amazon 15% $387 (exp 1 mo ago) $359 Check Price
Walmart 3% $420 (exp 7 mos ago) $410 Check Price
B&H Photo Video   $349 (exp 1 hr ago) -- Check Price