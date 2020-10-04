New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer
$67 in cart $150
free shipping

Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
Features
  • 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
  • includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
  • rotisserie-style rotating function
  • Model: 140-3000-01
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Instant Pot
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 55% -- $67 Buy Now
Macy's   $70 (exp 10 mos ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $79 (exp 10 mos ago) -- Check Price
Kohl's   $104 (exp 7 mos ago) -- Check Price