That's $14 under our May mention and the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- auto chain oiler
- anti kickback
- quick-release air filter
- Model: 967166001
-
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $86 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Husqvarna Sales via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 38.2cc 2-cycle motor
- anti-vibration handle
- Model: 967861912
Shop and save on driver combos, air compressors, tool boxes, nailers, jigsaws, routers, batteries, tool sets, and more, from brands like Ryobi, Rigid, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit w/ Batteries, Charger, and Bag for $199 ($100 off).
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $5.99, or is free with orders of $45 of more. Store pickup may also be available.
Save up to 54% off tools, up to $750 off appliances, up to
35% 50% off furniture, and more. Scroll down to see the carousel for the Top Sellers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on many items too.
Save on thousands of items, including outdoor recreation vehicles, heaters, garden tools, clothing and boots, Christmas decor, and kids' toys. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Orders $59 or more ship free. In-store pickup may also be available.
Blowers start at $40, chippers start at $400. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AlphaWorks Cordless Leaf Blower / Disinfectant Fogger for $159.99 ($30 off).
Take up to 80% off deals on tech, tools, apparel, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Over 100 items are discounted, including saws, rotary tools, lawn care, pressure washers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurbished Rockwell BladeRunner X2 Portable Tabletop Saw for $79.99 ($59 less than new)
- Items are sold by Worx and Rockwell via eBay.
- See product pages for warranty information. (Most are either covered by 1- or 2-year warranties.)
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 ($150 off).
It's $104 less than what you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Husqvarna Sales via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2-cycle engine
- variable speed throttle with cruise control
- adjustable handle
- Model: 965877601
That's $50 under the best price we could find for a new one. (Most stores charge $230 or more for it new.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Husqvarna Sales via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 28cc engine
- 170 MPH air velocity and 470 CFM
- Model: 952711902
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|36%
|--
|$190
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register