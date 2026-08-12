Home Depot offers the Husky Ratcheting SAE Combination 7-Piece Wrench Set for $29.97. That's a $27 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Ratcheting wrench set comes with 7 SAE sizes in a wrench rack
- Combination wrenches feature 0° offset for maximum clearance
- 72-tooth ratchet needs only 5° arc swing to turn fasteners
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This Husky 280-piece mechanics tool set includes 1/4 in., 3/8 in., and 1/2 in. drive tools along with a 3-drawer storage box for $99. That's $100 off original list and the lowest price we could find. The chrome finish resists corrosion and is easy to wipe clean, and Home Depot offers free delivery on this set. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes 8 wrenches, 3 ratchets, 89 sockets, and 180 other tools
- Comes in storage case with tool trays marked by drive size
- Chrome finish is corrosion resistant and easy to clean
- Case has integrated handles and tool tray on top
- Tool trays fit into most tool box drawers
- Trays marked with sizes to keep your tools organized
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This 12-in-1 wire stripper is $4.31, down from $5.75. The foldable design combines stripping, cutting, and crimping functions into a single compact tool. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines 12 functions in one foldable tool
- Includes wire stripping and cutting blades
- Built-in crimper for cable connectors
- Folding design for compact storage
- Handles double as pliers for pulling cable
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This RIDGID plumbing wrench is $22.99, down from $32.15. It combines a 6-sided cubed insert, a cylindrical socket insert, and a notched handle in one tool for installing or removing faucets, strainer baskets, and supply line nuts under a sink. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 15/16", and 1" nuts
- 6-sided cubed insert for supply lines, clamp nuts, and angle stops
- Cylindrical insert with 5/8" deep-welled socket
- Notched handle fits 2, 3, 4, and 6-tab basin mounting nuts
Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
Home Depot offers the Husky LED Rechargeable Detachable Tripod Work Light for $19.88. That's a $5 savings. Choose pickup to avoid the $2.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 800-lumen LED output
- 360° horizontal and 180° vertical adjustment
- USB-C rechargeable with battery level indicator
- Detachable head with magnetic base
- Telescoping tripod
Home Depot offers the Husky 2-Ton Jack Stands for $24.97. That's a $7 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 4,000-lb. lifting capacity per pair
- Lift range from 11" to 17"
- Anti-sink feet for added stability
- Safety locking pin
Home Depot offers the Husky 9-Piece Ready-to-Assemble Steel Garage Workstation for $637.49. That's a savings of $213. Opt for pickup to avoid delivery fees. Buy Now at Home Depot
- solid wood worktop
- heavy-duty powdercoated steel
- includes base and wall cabinets, shelves, trays, and pegboards
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Home Depot
|47%
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|$30
|Buy Now
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