Built for anyone spending long stretches at a desk, the mesh back promotes airflow so you're not stuck to the seat by afternoon, and it's currently $30 off the $170 list price on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- BIFMA-certified durable construction with 1136kg base capacity
- Customizable 3D lumbar support for optimal spine alignment
- Ergonomic V-back design with breathable high-density mesh
- Fully adjustable headrest and 3D armrests
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 21 min ago
Verified 13 min ago
This Shaquille O'Neal Rion office chair is $87.60 in two colors at Walmart. That's a $131 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- supports up to 400 lbs.
Walmart offers the Serta Commercial Grade Task Office Chair for $59. That's a $39 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300-lb. capacity
Walmart offers the Beautyrest Beyla Ergonomic Manager Chair for $88.20. That's a $40 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 275-lb. capacity
Designed for people who naturally sit cross-legged, side-saddle, or shift positions frequently at a desk, this chair accommodates postures that standard office chairs actively work against. Apply coupon code "Dealnews" for a total savings of $344. Buy Now at newtralchair.com
- Supports cross-legged, backward, and reclined multi-posture seating
- 8-level rotating armrests with 120-degree adjustment range
- Integrated foldable laptop tray with three adjustable angles
- Lockable recline backrest with 90-degree to 117-degree angles
- Model: FF-A
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At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|17%
|--
|$140
|Buy Now
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