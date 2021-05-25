Hart 20V Cordless Hybrid 12" String Trimmer/Edger and Blower Kit for $118
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hart 20V Cordless Hybrid 12" String Trimmer/Edger and Blower Kit
$118 $148
free shipping

It's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • auto-feed head with adjustable 10" to 12" cutting swath
  • 12" string trimmer / edger
  • grass deflector
  • adjustable handle
  • blower and blower tube
  • two 2.0Ah 20V lithium ion batteries
  • fast charger
  • .065" line and spool
  • Model: HGCK0118
Details
Comments
