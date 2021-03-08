It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- includes USB keyboard & mouse
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- Model: S01-pF1046b
That's $150 below the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.70GHz 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB 7,200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- USB black wired keyboard and mouse combo
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20W63AA#ABA
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD + 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR13AA#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9EE16AA#ABA
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Get an extra 5% off monitors when you buy this PC.
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 128GB M.2 SSD
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: tp01-0145m
Save on a range of configurations for home and office needs. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 1-year CNB Computers warranty applies.
Save on about a dozen builds of this solid workhorse. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Apply code "2021MARDEAL3" to save an extra $125 select desktops priced $299 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- Pictured is the Dell OptiPlex 3040 Skylake i3 SFF Desktop PC for $224 after coupon ($125 off list).
Use code "7040DESK35" to save on a selection of around 20 of these models. Prices start from about $254 after coupon. Stock is limited. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Shop discounted crayons, pens, binders, paper, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Crayola Crayons Assorted Colors 24-Pack for $1.25 ($1 off).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee, or get free next day shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Opt for store pickup and save $6 off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's a savings of $231 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Get this price via coupon code "SAV5HP21".
- You can update to get the 16GB Optane memory for free
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1366x768 IPS LCD touch display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3M201UA#ABA
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1080p touch display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- ChromeOS
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: 14a-ca0010nr
It's $110 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 27A48UA#ABA
