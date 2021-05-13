HP Pavilion x360 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" 2-in-1 Laptop for $610

That is the best price we could find by $212. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 33K70UA#ABA
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
It's marked at 20% off its list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- This is available for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- 2-year Care Pack (in addition to the standard warranty)
- Model: 15-dw3031cl
It's a $10 drop from our April mention and save $120 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
It's $40 under our December mention and a low today by $190. Buy Now at Staples
- In Mineral Silver.
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 13Q78UA#ABA
Trade in your old device to save on a range of models from $449.99, which is the lowest we could find for the laptop alone by $550. Plus, you'll get a $150 Samsung credit towards add-ons, or free Galaxy Buds Pro. Shop Now at Samsung
- It's expected to be released on June 15.
- The minimum trade-in credit starts at $50.
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
It's a $100 price low. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Pentium Gold 7505 2GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H800G7US
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- measures 2 1/4" x 1 3/4" x 1 1/2"
- built-in handles
- snap lids
- Model: 0.14A5PK
Shop over 50 office chairs in a range of styles and materials from Realspace, Shaquille O'Neal, Serta, and more. Prices start at $70. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Not a Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Pictured is the Serta Smart Layers Arlington AIR Executive Chair for $230 ($100 off).
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Pentium Gold 22" All-in-One Desktop PC for $449.99 ($120 off).
Discounts on select laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Envy X360 15T-ED100 11th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM, 16GB Optane + 256GB SSD for $769.99 ($180 off).
It's $30 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Available in several colors (Jet Black pictured).
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 micro-edge display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9VN16AV_1
That's $40 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- In Natural Silver at this price.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 14" 1080p 400 nits display for an extra $30.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1S961AV_1
That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8WL84AV_1
