HP Pavilion x360 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" 2-in-1 Laptop for $610

HP Pavilion x360 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" 2-in-1 Laptop
$610 $710
free shipping

That is the best price we could find by $212. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touch display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: 33K70UA#ABA
Details
