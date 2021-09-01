HP Pavilion 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD and 6GB GPU for $850

That's the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 26H00UA
Apply coupon code "HP21LDS5" to take $180 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Need more storage? Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- Available in Natural Silver or Snow Flake White.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save $150 off the list price to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy", and then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
That's $250 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Need more storage? Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- You can also use the "Customize & Buy" link to upgrade to a backlit keyboard for free.
- Includes a free HP X3000 Wireless G2 Mouse and HP Stereo USB Headset.
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
Apply coupon code "HP21BTS5" to get this price and save $100 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Looking for the NVIDIA RTX 3000 series cards? Click "Customize & Buy" for the option to upgrade to the RTX 3050 4GB GPU for $90 more.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 16.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2S2P1AV_1
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Precision 7520 Skylake i7 15.6" Laptop for $719 after coupon ($500 off).
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "GEARUP2LEARN18" ($150 off).
Save on 17 models from Acer, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Razer Blade 15 RZ09-03304E42-R3U1 i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,899 ($200 low).
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Select builds are further discounted by coupon codes (you'll find them on the product pages).
Save on over 200 styles. Coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" takes an extra 20% off orders of $40 or more on select styles. Shop Now at eBay
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
That's $750 less than our previous mention and about the same as you'd pay for the GPU alone elsewhere. Buy Now at HP
- Upgrade to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24GB for another $750
- 10th-Generation Unlocked Intel i7-10600K 4.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU w/ Liquid Cooling
- HyperX 16GB RAM; WD Black 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GT13-0380t
That's a low by at least $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "HP21BTS5" to save. That's, $38 under our June mention, $78 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
Apply coupon code "HP21BTS10" to get this deal. That's $140 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz 6-core CPU
- HyperX 8GB RAM; WD Black 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 38T60AV_1
