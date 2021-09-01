HP Pavilion 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD and 6GB GPU for $850
eBay · 25 mins ago
HP Pavilion 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD and 6GB GPU
$850 $1,100
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Antonline via eBay.
  • AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 26H00UA
