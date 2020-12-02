New
HP EliteDesk 800 G4 Coffee Lake i5 Mini Desktop PC
$499 $999
Features
  • 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8500 3.0GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • includes USB wired keyboard and mouse
  • Model: 4CB37UT#ABA
