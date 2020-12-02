It's $500 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8500 3.0GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- includes USB wired keyboard and mouse
- Model: 4CB37UT#ABA
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
It's $100 under our August mention, $200 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
That's $170 off and at least $70 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel 10th-generation Comet Lake Core i5-10400 6-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB HD
- 802.11ac wireless
- HDMI & USB-C ports
- Model: 9EE16AA#ABA
Apply coupon code "5STACKBFCM21" for a savings of $234 off list.
Update: It's now $626.99. Buy Now at HP
- The Gunnar Vertex Gaming Glasses ($50 value) are automatically added to your cart, at no additional cost.
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB GPU
- Bluetooth 5
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 7BB47AV_1
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
That's $635 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply coupon code "CWG5DTAFF1" to save $400 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB graphics
- Model: cwgd5090g510saff
- Most items qualify for free shipping, or bag free expedited shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Shop and save on headphones, camera gear, wireless networking, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Most items qualify for free shipping, or bag free expedited shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a wide range of MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- There's an Apple trade-in program for old devices here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop with Retina Display (Mid 2019) for $1,149 (low by $451).
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
That's $140 under our May mention, $220 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
Save up to 65% on a selection of laptops, desktops, and accessories. Plus, use the codes below to get additional savings on select items. Shop Now at HP
- 5% off select PCs priced $599+ with code "5STACKBFCM21".
- 10% off select PCs priced $999+ with code "10STACKBFCM21".
- Get special pricing all week with daily doorbuster deals.
- Pictured is the HP Pavilion X360 14T 10th Gen i3 14" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD for $399.99 ($180 off).
That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
