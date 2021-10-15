That's $90 under the best deal we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by prycedin via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- AMD A4-9120E 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 6HF76UA
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's a savings of $80 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2V2H8AV_1
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to get this deal. That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $569.99. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i3-1125G4 2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (includes a free upgrade to Windows 11)
- Model: 4C4B3UA#ABA
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 8GB memory; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 40K43UA#ABA
Save on monitors and laptops from Dell, LG, Asus, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Dell S3222HN 32" 1080p Curved Monitor for $207.99 ($52 off)
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
Save on 20 bundles, including monitor/keyboard, monitor/headset, and dual monitors, with prices starting at around $225. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the Omen X 1440p HDR 240Hz IPS LED Gaming Monitor Bundle for $970.99 (low by $69).
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to save. That's $88 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to take $168 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD + 1TB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 40K42UA#ABA
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 227X7UA
