Office Depot and OfficeMax · 44 mins ago
HP 15-ef1073od 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop
$560 $670
  • AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 27A48UA#ABA
Office Depot and OfficeMax 16% $555 (exp 3 wks ago) $560 Buy Now