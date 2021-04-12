Save $110 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 27A48UA#ABA
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's $30 under our mention from two days ago, $210 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3M201UA#ABA
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Available for this price in Jet Black. (More colors are available for $10 more.)
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $130. Buy Now at HP
- It's available in three colors (Jet Black is pictured).
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
Use coupon code "2021APRILDEAL3" to take $250 off a wide range of builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- measures 2 1/4" x 1 3/4" x 1 1/2"
- built-in handles
- snap lids
- Model: 0.14A5PK
Shop and save on file folders, cleaning supplies, office furniture, backpacks, packing supplies, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more (or free next-business day shipping on $60).
It's $130 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Grand Walnut.
- Made from sturdy engineered wood.
- 1 storage drawer with metal runners
- 1 file drawer with full extension slides
- 1 laptop drawer with a flip-down front
- Desktop grommets for cable management
- Model: 426938
That's a savings of $160 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Select Natural Silver to drop the price to $419.99.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB Intel SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2d129av_1
It's the best shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock April 22 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- ColorLok technology
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- made in the USA
- 20-lb. thickness
- acid-free
- Model: 172160R
It's $100 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.7GHz 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20W62AA#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9EE16AA#ABA
