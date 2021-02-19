It's a savings of $130 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM and 2TB HDD
- Windows 10
- Model: 9ZG20UA#ABA
Published 28 min ago
It's $160 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
That's $30 under our mention from two weeks ago and $180 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
That's $55 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen for a new one. (It's $210 off list.) Buy Now at eBay
- In Red.
- Sold by endeardistributors via eBay.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1A493UA#ABA
Apply coupon code "5PDS2021" to put it $32 under last week's mention, $212 off list, and the best price we've seen since Black Friday. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- In the "Customize & Buy" stage, upgrade to the 1080p resolution screen for only $10 extra, which is obviously worth it.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD touch display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's $150 under our January mention and a savings of $350 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81YK000QUS
Save on a selection of over 300 laptops starting at $195. Use the coupons listed on the product pages to get the lowest prices. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo Ideapad Gemini Lake Celeron N4020 11" Laptop pictured for $195 via "IDEA1DB" ($45 off).
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $539. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $949.99 after code "THINKPRESDAY" ($1,329 off).
That's a savings of $56 on this newly-released model. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
Save on office supplies, printers, furniture and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Select items qualify for free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup where available or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
After coupon code "DNEWS018221", that's $19 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Uncheck the 2-year replacement plan to avoid paying an extra $29.99.
- Intel Pentium G2020 2.9GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- DVD-ROM
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "5PDS2021" to get this deal. That's $183 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1160xt
It's $100 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.70GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB graphics
- Model: 3G825AV_1
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes mouse and keyboard
- Model: 9EE17AA#ABA
