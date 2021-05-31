Gateway 10th-Gen i3 14.1" Laptop for $349
Gateway 10th-Gen i3 14.1" Laptop
$349 $499
Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • 1MP Front-facing camera
  • Windows 10 S Mode
  • Model: GWTN141-3
