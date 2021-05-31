Gateway 10th-Gen i3 14.1" Laptop for $349

It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 1MP Front-facing camera
- Windows 10 S Mode
- Model: GWTN141-3
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on laptops, accessories, and bundles. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Core i7 13.5" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,599.99 ($400 off).
Save on over 90 items, including monitors starting from $97, laptops from $282, desktops from $352, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $325.59 (low by $44).
It's the lowest price we could find today by $59. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
Apply coupon code "SummerLT4" to get this deal. That's $700 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- Nvidia GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Grab this household essential at a very popular price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply.
- in a range of sizes
- 800 MPR
- lasts up to three months
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|30%
|--
|$349
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register