It's $2 under our November mention and the best price we could find now by $53. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- Bluetooth
- smart notifications
- heart rate monitor
- multi-sport functionality
- sleep monitoring
- water resistant up to 164-ft.
- Model: 010-01614-01
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 240x240 touchscreen
- 16GB internal storage
- Water resistance to 165 feet
- Model: 010-01769-01
- UPC: 753759173166
That's a savings of $100 off list and the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black/Gray at this price.
- sunlight-visible display
- smart notifications
- 11-hour battery life while training
- distance, pace, time, and heart rate tracking
- Model: 010-03717-54
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, it's the best deal we could find by $30. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed December 25 through January 3.
- Available in White or Iris.
- up to 7-day battery life
- GPS
- incident detection (real-time location sent to emergency contacts through your paired compatible smartphone)
- tracks pace, distance, intervals, and more
- Model: 010-02156
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge $170. (It's also the best deal we've seen, with the cash.) Buy Now at Kohl's
- In Graphite
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed December 25 through Januray 3.
- up to 40 hours battery life (varies by function)
- compatible with Apple, Android, and Windows
- built-in 3-axis compass
- HR monitor
- GPS
- Model: 010-02064-00
- UPC: 733430404833, 843342151142, 753759209605, 753759222284
Save at least 10% off, and up to 48% off, a selection of dozens of smart watches and fitness trackers for men, women, and kids'. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Garmin Forerunner 45S Running Watch for $149.99 ($50 off).
That's the best we've seen and a current low by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDT2LL/A
You'd pay $20 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Anchor Gray pictured).
- It's compatible for the Apple 38mm Watch, and Apple 40mm Watch
- Model: MWTQ2AM/A
That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Rock Black.
- 1.3" always-on AMOLED display
- 14 sport modes
- 20-day battery life
- water resistance to 165 feet
- 12 military grade certifications
- works in extreme temperatures, including rapid temperature changes from -40 to 158°F for up to two hours
- Model: W1919US5N
- UPC: 851572007696
Add 5 signs to your cart to get 2 of them free. It's a savings of $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by allsell_sale10 via eBay.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roberts LP via Amazon.
- 5.0" dual-orientation display
- Live traffic & select Live parking
- driver alerts for dangerous curves, speed changes, speed cameras, railroad crossings, animal crossings, & more
- Model: 010-01678-07
That's $92 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Garmin Warranty applies.
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- 5" screen
- built-in dash cam
- advanced driver alerts such as Forward Collision Warning
- voice-activated navigation
- easy-to-understand driving directions use recognizable landmarks, buildings and traffic lights in addition to spoken street names
- Model: 010-01682-02
That's the best price we could find by at least $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- driver alerts for dangerous curves, speed changes, speed cameras, railroad crossings, animal crossings, and more
- TripAdvisor ratings for travel points of interest
- Model: 010-01678-06
It's the lowest price we could find by $224. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buy Dig via Amazon.
- built-in barometer
- area calculation
- 3" touch display
- WiFi, Bluetooth, and ANT+ capable
- Model: 0100167200
More Offers
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bluetooth
- smart notifications
- heart rate monitor
- multi-sport functionality
- sleep monitoring
- water resistant up to 164-ft.
- Model: 010-01614-01
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|52%
|--
|$167
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|42%
|$169 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$200
|Check Price
Sign In or Register