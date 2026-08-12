Useful for lighting driveways, parking areas, or pathways without running electrical wiring, since these mount independently with built-in solar panels. Clip the on-page coupon and apply coupon code "CL75IINL" for a savings of $82. Buy Now at Amazon
- 150,000 lumens daylight illumination
- IP67 waterproof aluminum frame
- 40,000mAh battery for 12+ hours operation
- Smart motion-activated and timed lighting modes
- Easy tool-free installation with no wiring
Woot's Outdoor Lighting sale covers a wide range of items for brightening up a yard or patio, including solar string lights, motion sensor wall lights, and pathway lights from brands like Brightever, Hakol, BesLowe, and Bosceos. Discounts against the listed reference prices reach as high as 87% off, such as the TOWPONICS Solar Street Light 2-pack at $39.99. Shoppers will also find dusk-to-dawn porch lights and multi-packs of solar spot lights throughout the sale. This deal ends August 19. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Solar string lights, wall sconces, and pathway lights included
- Motion sensor and dusk-to-dawn porch lights available
- String lights range from 25 ft. to 300 ft. in length
- Brands include Brightever, Hakol, BesLowe, Bosceos, and Lakumu
- Prices range from under $10 to around $74
At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get the Nanoleaf 100-Foot Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights for $65. It's the best deal we've seen for these outdoor lights. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
Clip the 50% off coupon on the product page, and you'll knock the price of this four-pack of motion sensor lights to just $12. That's $4 per light (instead of $8). Shipping is free for Prime members, too. Each light offers 270° wide-angle coverage with a PIR sensor that detects motion up to 26 feet away, plus a choice of three lighting modes for different nighttime needs. Buy Now at Amazon
- 120 LEDs per light with 270° wide-angle illumination
- PIR motion sensor detects movement up to 26 feet away
- Three lighting modes: motion sensor, permanent on, and smart brightness control
- IP65 waterproof rating for outdoor use
- Rechargeable lithium-ion battery charged by solar panel
- Compact 4.1" x 2.75" design
A set of four 10-foot poles for hanging string lights in a backyard or patio, typically used to keep lights elevated and evenly spaced without needing trees or permanent structures. Apply coupon code "7QA9PGB8" for a total savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Durable metal build prevents bending and wobbling
- High load-bearing capacity supports multiple light strings
- Space-saving design maximizes backyard and deck area
- Tool-free installation requires no additional assembly
- Versatile mounting on walls, fences, and eaves
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|31%
|--
|$178
|Buy Now
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