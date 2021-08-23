Eastar 1/4 Beginner Violin Set for $73
Eastar · 1 hr ago
Eastar 1/4 Beginner Violin Set
$73 $97
free shipping

To save $24, apply coupon code "Eastardeals25".

Features
  • right hand orientation
  • made of AAA African Spruce
  • Brazil Wood bow
  • includes lightweight hard case; rosin, DT-1 tuner w/ battery, shoulder rest, polishing cloth, and extra set of strings
  • Model: EVA-1
Details
Comments
  • Code "Eastardeals25"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
