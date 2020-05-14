Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
Dual Electronics Single DIN Digital Bluetooth Car Stereo Receiver w/ 2 6.5" Speakers
$20 $50
free shipping w/ $35

You'd pay at least $5 more for the receiver alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Features
  • Siri or Google Assistant compatible
  • USB & Aux inputs
  • LCD display
  • two 2-way 6.5" speakers
  • Model: XC17SP
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Car Audio Walmart Dual Electronics
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register