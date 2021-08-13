Donner Beltway Looper Guitar Effect Pedal for $42
Donner · 1 hr ago
Donner Beltway Looper Guitar Effect Pedal
$42 $60
free shipping

Apply coupon code "LPE30" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Donner

Features
  • 24-bit recording and playback
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3 playback modes
  • Model: EC1212
Details
Comments
  • Code "LPE30"
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
