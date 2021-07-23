Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ 2GB GPU for $879
Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ 2GB GPU
$879 $1,527
free shipping

Save $648 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav5890w10ps05b7
Details
Comments
