Dell Technologies · 22 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 5402 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$729 $1,356
free shipping

Save $627 off list price.

Features
  • 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav145w10p2c511tp
