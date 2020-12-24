New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 3400 11th-Gen. i3 14" Laptop
$529 $927
free shipping

Save $398 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav143w10p2c4003
