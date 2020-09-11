New
Dell Technologies · 29 mins ago
Dell OptiPlex 3070 i5 Micro Desktop PC
$619 $739
free shipping

Coupon code "LDDT619" drops it to $422 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core i5-9500T 2.2GHz 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: s019o3070mffus
  • Code "LDDT619 "
  • Expires 9/11/2020
