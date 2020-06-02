That's a $605 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Comet Lake i7-10510U 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64bit
- Model: s017l351015us
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $400 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c5004
That's $462 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104
That's the best price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save 45% off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p1c1107
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
Mama needs a new laptop! Maybe dad and the kids too! Maybe you need something that doubles as tablet; Lenovo has a great selection of 2-in-1's. Perhaps you need something with powerful graphics, try the Legion gaming models. Whatever your need, Lenovo has you covered. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Use Code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this discount.
That's $324 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core 8th-Gen. i3-8100 Coffee Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
That's a $585 savings. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p1c4105b
It's $418 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3471w10ph209r5
It's $250 under our mention from two weeks ago and $1,421 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Click here for more details on this display.
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution anti-glare display
- connects to your existing PC
- includes pen, pen holder with replacement nibs, and ring totem
It's $57 under buying it directly from Dell. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2K Quad HD 2560 x 1440 resolution
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles
- adjustable stand
- wall-mountable design
- Model: S3220DGF
Use coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL3" to get this discount. There are over 40 items to choose from starting at $319. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's $127 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB inputs
- 2 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: P2720D
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: U2419HX
Sign In or Register