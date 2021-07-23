Dell XPS 13 10th-Gen i5 2-in-1 13.4" Touch Laptop for $799
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Dell XPS 13 10th-Gen i5 2-in-1 13.4" Touch Laptop
$799 $1,511
free shipping

That's $712 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Dell via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.4" UHD+ 3840x2400 LCD touch display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: INS0095788-R0014896-SA
