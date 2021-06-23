Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen i5 Desktop w/ 512GB SSD for $619
Dell Technologies · 46 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen i5 Desktop w/ 512GB SSD
$619 $669
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE50" to drop it to $619. That's a savings of $451 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv5890w10pcml02b5
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE50"
  • Expires 6/28/2021
