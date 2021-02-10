Apply coupon code "DBDTPR399" to save $385 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav3681w10ps5033
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
It's $500 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Use code "DBDTPR349" to get this deal. That's $364 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
Coupon code "2021FEBDEAL3" cuts an extra $200 off several Dell-warrantied builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Save an extra 45% off a selection of already discounted refurbished desktops via the coupons below.
- 5040 PCs via "45DT5040"
- 5050 PCs via "45DT5050"
- 7050 PCs via "45DT7050"
Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- These systems are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
It's $100 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.70GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB graphics
- Model: 3G825AV_1
That's a savings of $51 on this new release model. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 15.6 1366 x 768 anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Home S
Apply coupon code "VOSTRO40" to save $445 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
Apply coupon code "prezdaylt549" to get this deal. That's $521 off list and the best price we've seen since Cyber Monday. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p2c4011
It's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1200x1200 dpi resolution
- 31 ppm print speed
- Model: B210/DNI
It's $132 under our mention from last week, $400 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's back at the price we saw on Cyber Monday. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gn3500edfrs
This recently-released laptop is already $70 off. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake 2-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
That's $20 under our mention from last December, $90 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2421HN
