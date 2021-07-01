Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $699

It's $585 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
Save $139 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode
That's a savings of $189 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's a savings of $200 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $230 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSSD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2V2H8AV_1
Apply coupon code "2021JULYDEAL3" to $325 a selection of 10 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Not valid on clearance items.
Apply coupon code "2021JULYDEAL1" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Not valid on clearance items.
That's $330 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- hand-crafted genuine leather cover
- edge-to-edge glass palm rest with the Glass Sense touchpad
- Model: 82BG000BUS
Apply code "BFiJDT1" to save $550 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav5880w10ps04b5
Save $628 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, anbd 1TB hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $764 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c5112so
Apply coupon code "DELL40USA21" to save on desktops, laptops, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance items.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
That's $10 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $117 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
Apply coupon code "DTDEAL4" to get this price. It's $311 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price is now $454.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Pentium Gold 7505 2.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 23.8" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
