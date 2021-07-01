Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $699
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$699 $1,284
free shipping

It's $585 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Dell Technologies 45% -- $699 Buy Now