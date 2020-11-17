New
Dell Vostro 15 5590 10th-Gen. Laptop
$629 $1,161
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav155w10p1c5104bf
