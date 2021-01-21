It's $792 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics
- Model: smv155w10p2c2002tp
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's a savings of $501 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3004
It's $584 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3003tpcmdb
That's a savings of $885 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64 -bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3005tp
Save on 13 laptops and 2 desktops. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dell Inspiron 15 3593 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $520 ($280 less than new).
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i7-7560U 2.4GHz processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: EVC156-2BL
Apply coupon code "YEAREND7390" to save 50% off a selection of Dell Latitude 7390 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell Refurbished Store systems come with a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- Model: QWT-00001
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
Apply coupon code "XPS1099" for a savings of $641. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 Comet Lake 2.90GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM,256GB SSD, 2TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU graphics
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $408 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1135
You can shop laptops and desktops at a discount, many of which include the recently-released 11th generation Tiger Lake processor. Monitors, servers, and workstation laptops also see significant price drops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Many items qualify for extra discounts via coupon codes on the product pages.
It's $971 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a $140 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: U2415
That's $60 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- Warranty information isn't available.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB1C13001
Save $340 off list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-10100T Comet Lake 3.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s008o3080mffusbn
It's $130 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) HD display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Dell Technologies
|48%
|--
|$849
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register