Apply coupon code "VOSTRO40" to save $445 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
That's $374 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $734.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $49 less than week's price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
Apply code "2021FEBDEAL2" to get this deal. Prices start at $549 after discount. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance items.
Apply code "45LAP4U5480" to save an extra 45% off a variety of configurations of laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
Use code "45LAP4UE7470" to save big on a selection of about 25 refurbished Dell E7470 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Save on over 200 items, with keyboards starting from $24 after the coupon, mice from $40, monitors from $52, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Coupon code "PREZDAY20" nabs the extra 20% off and can also be used only once per account.
- These are certified refurbished items all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer K243Y 23.8" 1080p IPS FreeSync LED Gaming Monitor for $87.99 (low by $28 for refurb).
Take half off a range of refurbished laptops with coupon code "YEAREND7280". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 7280 Kaby Lake i7 12.5" Laptop for $309.50 after coupon ($310 off).
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb products get a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's $535 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Use code "DBDTPR349" to get this deal. That's $364 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $922 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, & 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
- Model: cav5880w10ps04b5
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
It's $118 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $49 under our mention from January, $78 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 4.1GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home S mode 64-bit
That's a savings of $150 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Order online to pickup at select locations.
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Dell Technologies
|39%
|$649 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$668
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register