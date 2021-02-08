New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 15 3500 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$668 $779
free shipping

Apply coupon code "VOSTRO40" to save $445 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav153w10p2c3006
Details
Comments
  • Code "VOSTRO40"
  • Expires 2/18/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
