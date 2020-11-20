New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 5401 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop
$659 $1,213
free shipping

It's $554 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav145w10p2c4106
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Black Friday Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Dell Technologies 45% $649 (exp 2 hrs ago) $659 Buy Now