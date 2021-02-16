Use coupon code "DBPRDT7" to drop the price to $50 less than our mention from a few days ago, and a savings of $414 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w10ps2033
You'd pay over $107 more for a similar combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
It's $330 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a $50 drop since December, $350 off, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the best price we've seen and a current low by $200. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the best price we could find for a used model by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Add item to the cart to see this price.
- 5th gen. Intel Core i5 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 21.5" 4096 x 2304 4K IPS Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Mac OS
- Model: MK452LL/A
Coupon code "2021FEBDEAL3" cuts an extra $200 off several Dell-warrantied builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
After coupon code "DNEWS018221", that's $19 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Uncheck the 2-year replacement plan to avoid paying an extra $29.99.
- Intel Pentium G2020 2.9GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- DVD-ROM
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $100 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.70GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB graphics
- Model: 3G825AV_1
Use code "prezdaylt839" to drop the price, which is $10 less than our mention from two weeks ago, $702 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics
- Model: smv155w10p2c2002tp
That's a savings of $51 on this new release model. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 15.6 1366 x 768 anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Home S
Apply coupon code "VOSTRO40" to save $445 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
Apply coupon code "prezdaylt629" to save $512 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p2c5104tp
That's a $20 drop since last week, the best we've seen, and $420 off list today. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $20 under our mention from last December, $90 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2421HN
It's $50 cheaper than the price we saw from Dell during Black Friday week. It's also a $30 drop in two weeks to the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- It's in Rose Gold only.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10710U 1.10GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's back at its Cyber Monday price and a savings of $210 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gn3500edfrs
