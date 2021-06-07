Dell Inspiron 24 5400 11th-Gen. i5 23.8" Touch AIO Desktop PC for $709
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Dell Inspiron 24 5400 11th-Gen. i5 23.8" Touch AIO Desktop PC
$709 $1,010
free shipping

That's $190 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by The Max Mart via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 12GB RAM; 2456GB SSD, and 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: CAI5400W10H5305
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 29% -- $709 Buy Now