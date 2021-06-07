Dell Inspiron 24 5400 11th-Gen. i5 23.8" Touch AIO Desktop PC for $709

That's $190 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by The Max Mart via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM; 2456GB SSD, and 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: CAI5400W10H5305
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
It's $418 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1135
That's a $120 drop from earlier this month and a savings of $334 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9Ghz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,559.60 via code "THINKMEM21" ($2,339 off).
Save on a seclection of mini PCs from Bmax, XCY, Qotom, and MinisForum. Prices start at $90. Shop Now at Banggood
- Pictured is the Bmax B3 Plus Pentium Gold Whiskey Lake Mini Desktop PC with 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $269.99 ($429 off).
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
Clip the coupon on the product page, then apply coupon code "MAIAOQQR" at checkout, for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Shendda via Amazon.
- 5th gen. Intel Core i5-5250U Broadwell 1.60 dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: B5
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Save on up to 25 models, with prices starting from $37. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx 5.5A Electric 15" Dual Line Grass Trimmer / Edger for $46.99 (low by a buck).
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
That's the lowest price we could find by $169. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 5502
Apply coupon code "SummerLT2" to save $91 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $264 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home
Save $140 off list price.
Update: The price dropped to $339.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S Mode
