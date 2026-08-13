eBay offers the certified refurbished DeWalt 7A 12,000 RPM 4-1/2" Corded Angle Grinder for $46.39 via promo code "BRANDS20" for a $13 low. A 2-year Allstate warranty applies. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 16th. Buy Now at eBay
This DEWALT angle grinder is $30 off, dropping to $59 from its $89 regular price at Lowe's. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on a brand new one of these. We've pictured the DWE4011, which features a one-touch guard and a 2-position removable side handle for added comfort and control. This deal ends September 9. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 7 amp AC/DC, 12,000 rpm motor of the angle grinder is designed for faster material removal and higher overload protection
- One-Touch guard of the metal grinder eliminates the need for a tool to adjust the guard location.
- Hex wrench replaces spanner wrench of DEWALT angle grinder - hex wrench can be found in most tool boxes
- Quick-Change wheel release allows tool-free wheel removal without the need for a wrench
- 2-position removable side handle provides increased comfort and control
- Slim, ergonomic body design provides increased comfort in extended use applications
- 5/8-inch 11 spindle thread accepts a wide range of 4-1/2=inch accessories
- Replaces D28110
- This product runs off of AC/DC power
Amazon offers the DeWalt 4 1/2" Angle Grinder for $59. That's a $30 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart offers the Hart Air Die Grinder for $10.97, a $5 savings. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup is also available. Buy Now at Walmart
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
This DeWalt kit bundles a 4.0 Ah battery, a 5.0 Ah battery, and a charger for $299 at Home Depot. Depending on which tool you choose, Both batteries work with any tool in the 20V MAX lineup, and an LED indicator lets you check charge status without guessing. Shop Now at Home Depot
- LED indicator
- compatible with 20V MAX tools and chargers
The DeWalt Renovator Premium Safety Eyewear is at its best-ever price on Amazon today. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay about double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the DeWalt Dust Separator with 6-Gallon Dust Collector for $80.99. That's a $10 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon this DeWalt 142-piece mechanics tool set is $109, down from $175.99. It includes both SAE and metric sizes in 1/4" and 3/8" drive, with chrome vanadium steel construction for durability. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|66%
|--
|$46
|Buy Now
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