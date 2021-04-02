You'd pay at least $26 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join.)
- supports up to 1,000 lbs.
- Model: DWST11556
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
You'd pay $3 more at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-pieces and magnet tough case
- 2 high strength magnets
- built-in hooks
- impact resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
- UPC: 823019866302, 754262111522, 885911218504, 074994352674, 885911216906
It's the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts
- It's available for store pickup only. Stock varies by location.
- 600 ft-lb. max torque
- heavy duty twin hammer mechanism
- adjustable power regulator
- Model: DWMT70774
Shop over 180 items including wasp and hornet killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, bird feeders from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Suncast Hosemobile 175-foot. Wheeled Hose Cart for $29.99 ($2 off list).
Shop and save on clamps, saw blades, tape measures, drill bits, and much more, from brands like Irwin, DeWalt, Dremel, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Irwin Quick-Grip 6" C-Clamp for $12.74 (a low by $4).
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2 USB ports
- automatic shut-off
- charges smart devices, as well as Ryobi tool batteries
- Model: P743
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- built to hold tools, craft supplies, nuts, screws, and more
- measures 11" x 10"
- made in the USA
- Model: 135430
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Get a free power tool with the purchase of a DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $199.99 ($10 off list). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Must add the free power tool to cart.
Ace Rewards members save up to $50 on select lawnmowers, blowers, trimmers, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the EBO Power+ 15" 56V Battery String Trimmer Kit for $199.99 for members.
Save on weed killers, grass seeds, lawn fertilizers, plant food, insecticides, and more from Scotts, Ortho, Roundup, Tomcat, and Miracle-Gro. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- $10 off applies to orders over $75.
- $15 off applies to orders over $100.
- $25 off applies to orders over $150.
- The discount applies automatically in the cart.
- Pictured is Scotts Turf Builder Weed & Feed 5,000-Sq. Ft. Lawn Fertilizer for $25.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- high performance aluminum oxide grain
- ideal for cutting black pipe, rebar, threaded rod, stainless steel, and other metals
- Model: DWA8424L
That's a $15 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- each one measures 6.5" x 4.5"
- compatible with a variety of models, listed on product page
- Model: DW7084
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Clear Lens.
- 99.9% UVA/UVB protection
- dual-injected rubber seal ventilation channels
- adjustable elastic headband
- Model: DPG82-11C
