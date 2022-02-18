Other stores charge $9 more for the tool alone and $149 for the battery kit. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Price may vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Click "Select Item" to choose the DCBP034C kit and add both items to cart.
- D-handle and rotating side handle
- brushless motor
- 1,500 rpm
- Model: DCH133B
That's $5 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
That's a saving of $80 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- LED light
- 20-second trigger release delay
- both feature a brushless motor
- variable speed trigger
- 1,700 in-lbs of torque
- 2 batteries and charger
- Model: DCK275C2
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- includes drill, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and tool bag
- brushless motor
- 3/8" ratcheting chuck
- 2-speed transmission
- 15 clutch settings
- LED light
- Model: DCD701F2
You'd pay $13 more for the drill/driver alone at your local Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11-position chuck
- anti-slip soft grip handle
- variable speed
- Model: LDX120C
Click "Select Item" under promos to add the multi-tool to your cart for free (an $80 value), making this the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1,600-RPMs
- 300 in./lbs of torque
- offset attachment for tight corners
- right angle attachment
- magnetic bit holder
- Model: 2505-22
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "26X4QL6E" to get this for $36 less than ordering direct for Hoto. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hoto Tools via Amazon.
- LED display
- 30 precision gears
- 2 modes
- rechargeable 2,000mAh battery
- 266 inch-lbs (30N·m) torque
- 3/8" keyless chuck
- 10 bits and 8 drill bits
That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: It's now $23.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- level
- variety of bits & fasteners
- keyless chuck
- micro USB charger
- Model: BDCD8HDPK
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. These battery kit run about $149 elsewhere, making this a pretty incredible deal. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 (you'd pay $149 more elsewhere).
Ace Rewards members get extra discounts on a range of items already discounted. (It's free to sign up.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Some items involve free gifts too.
Shop discounted tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Werner, Craftsman, and more. You'll also find discounts on light bulbs, soil, fertilizers, and bird feed, amongst many other things. Plus, there are special discounts for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join). Additionally, we rarely see new items added to this sale, and this is the first time we have in quite some time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
You'd pay over $20 at most other stores.. Buy Now at Home Depot
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF36RASET
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- 2 120V AC outlets
- 3x 3.1 amp USB charging ports
- slim aluminum housing
- Model: DXAEPI1000
That's a savings of $32 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 200 lb. capacity
- Model: DWST17888
- D-handle and rotating side handle
- brushless motor
- 1,500 rpm
- Model: DCH133B
