New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 13" 20V MAX String Trimmer Kit w/ DeWalt 20V Blower
$200
free shipping

You would pay $138 more elsewhere for these bought separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • The blower is added to cart automatically.
Features
  • Trimmer:
    • includes battery & charger
    • Hi/Lo speed control switch
    • variable speed trigger
  • Blower:
    • up to 125 Mph with concentrator
    • 450 CFM
    • variable trigger and speed lock
  • Model: DCST922P1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden Tools Ace Hardware DeWalt
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware   -- $200 Buy Now