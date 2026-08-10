Amazon offers the DeWalt 10-Piece Vinyl Grip Insulated Screwdriver Set for $24.97. That's a $14 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Popularity: 4/5
At Amazon this DeWalt 142-piece mechanics tool set is $109, down from $175.99. It includes both SAE and metric sizes in 1/4" and 3/8" drive, with chrome vanadium steel construction for durability. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
At Amazon, get the DeWalt Double Ended 1/4" + 5/16" Nut Driver for $4.09. It's the best deal we could find by a buck. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This DeWalt hammer is $16.99, down from its $26.99 regular price. It matches the lowest price this hammer has hit on Amazon. The steel handle and head are built as a single alloy steel piece with a non-slip ergonomic grip. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16OZ 1PC STEEL CURVE CLAW HAMMER
Amazon offers the DeWalt 16-oz. Steel Curve Claw Hammer for $16.99. You'd pay around $25 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This 12-in-1 wire stripper is $4.31, down from $5.75. The foldable design combines stripping, cutting, and crimping functions into a single compact tool. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines 12 functions in one foldable tool
- Includes wire stripping and cutting blades
- Built-in crimper for cable connectors
- Folding design for compact storage
- Handles double as pliers for pulling cable
This RIDGID plumbing wrench is $22.99, down from $32.15. It combines a 6-sided cubed insert, a cylindrical socket insert, and a notched handle in one tool for installing or removing faucets, strainer baskets, and supply line nuts under a sink. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 15/16", and 1" nuts
- 6-sided cubed insert for supply lines, clamp nuts, and angle stops
- Cylindrical insert with 5/8" deep-welled socket
- Notched handle fits 2, 3, 4, and 6-tab basin mounting nuts
At Amazon, get this 3/8" Offset Extension Wrench for $22. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this hand tool. It's built from high carbon steel with a chain-driven design rated for up to 55.3 ft-lb of torque, and its zero-degree swing arc helps it reach fasteners in tight spaces. It also includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" square drive adapters for use with different ratchets. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This DeWalt kit bundles a 4.0 Ah battery, a 5.0 Ah battery, and a charger for $299 at Home Depot. Depending on which tool you choose, Both batteries work with any tool in the 20V MAX lineup, and an LED indicator lets you check charge status without guessing. Shop Now at Home Depot
- LED indicator
- compatible with 20V MAX tools and chargers
The DeWalt Renovator Premium Safety Eyewear is at its best-ever price on Amazon today. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay about double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the DeWalt Dust Separator with 6-Gallon Dust Collector for $80.99. That's a $10 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This DeWalt 34-piece bit set is just $12 at the moment at Amazon, down from its normal price of $15.99. Prime members will get free shipping, too. The hardened steel bits come in a clear-lid case designed to connect with DEWALT's ToughCase+ storage system for organizing multiple sets together. Buy Now at Amazon
- bit-bar design
- connectable accessory storage system
- hardened steel
- black oxide powder coat finish
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|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|35%
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|$25
|Buy Now
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