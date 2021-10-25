That's $39 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 5 MP still images & 720p video
- 13 minute flight time
- auto-takeoff / landing
- works with Tello app, VR headsets, and controllers
- Model: CP.TL.00000047.01
That's the best price we've seen for this combo in any condition, $55 less than a refurb model, and $115 less than a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- 3-axis motorized gimbal
- 30-minute max flight time
- includes battery, propellers, & a microSD card
- Model: CP.MA.00000123.01
Thanks to the included $30 gift card, it's $60 under our August mention and $170 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by DJI official Store via Newegg.
- The Gift Card is added automatically to cart and will be emailed 4 days after invoice.
- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- up to 30-minutes flight time on a single charge
- 2-stick controller
That's $71 less than you'd pay for this model in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- foldable
- 4x zoom
- 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera
- max battery life of 31 minutes
- OcuSync 2.0 video transmission
- Model: CP.MA.00000312.01.E
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. It's also the best we've seen for any Tello model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- 13 minutes maximum flight time
- compatible w/ smartphone VR headset
- electronic image stabilization
- Model: CP.PT.00000252.01
There are toys, puzzles, board games, and ride-ons discounted in this section — a good spot to shop for some early holiday gifts. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot discounts apparel, home goods, and other odds & ends to under $5, under $10, under $25, under $50, and over $50. (Do a little digging. You're sure to find something you can use.) Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Apply coupon code "MM66X75U" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- remote controller uses two AA batteris (not included)
- three 3.7V/300mA rechargeable batteries
- 20 minute runtime
- Model: FX801
Save on a selection of educational toys for ages 3 and up. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Learning Resources Beaker Creatures Skull Mountain Volcano for $14.44 ($9 low).
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
You'd pay $799 for a new unit from DJI direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Drone Super Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- 3,500mAh battery
- Model: CP.MA.00000176.03
That's $139 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 48MP camera w/ 4K/60fps video
- 34-minute max flight time
- 10km video transmission
- APAS 3.0 obstacle avoidance
