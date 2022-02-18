Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. That's $41 under what you'd pay at Electronic Express for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 5-foot cord
- 50/60Hz frequency range
- 8 outlets
- battery backup
- suppresses surges of up to 890 joules
- Model: SX950U
Most sellers charge double this. Buy Now at Amazon
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080 Joule energy rating
- Model: P6WU2
It's $8 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinchangxin Tech via Amazon.
- 3 USB-A ports
- 1 USB-C port
- 6-ft. cord
- 2700 Joules
- overload protection
That's $3 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $7 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 outlets
- 6ft extension cord
- 1,875W output
- overload protection, grounded protection, and fire-resistant exterior
- Model: A9191121
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
