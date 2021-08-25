Craftsman 11-Piece SAE 1/4" Drive 6-point Shallow Socket Set for $19 for members

It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This offer is valid for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- corrosion resistant
- chrome finish
- Model: CMMT12040
-
Expires 8/31/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save $81 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- rust and corrosion resistant
- chrome finish
- Model: CMMT45061
That's a savings of $39 in comparison to buying them separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Tool Set:
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Tool Box:
- 110-lbs. weight capacity
- grip handles
- wheeled
- includes tray
- Model: CMMT99206
That's $5 under our February mention and a current price low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" drive
- 72-tooth
- quick release
- Model: CRW10
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, pliers, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
That's $3 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- bi-ground teeth
- Model: 2014102
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
For pickup only, with stock varying by ZIP code, this is $5 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- In Stainless Steel.
- double-wall vacuum insulation
- Model: 21071010003
That's $11 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only (It's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- zippered top
- Model: CMST513100
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
You'd pay $15 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- zippered top
- Model: CMST513100
It's $21 cheaper than Amazon's price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 7-ft. locking hose
- 2 extension wands
- 3 nozzles
- dust collection bag
- Model: CMXEVBE17590
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|20%
|--
|$19
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register