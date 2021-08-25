Craftsman 11-Piece SAE 1/4" Drive 6-point Shallow Socket Set for $19 for members
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 11-Piece SAE 1/4" Drive 6-point Shallow Socket Set
$19 for members $24
pickup

It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • This offer is valid for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • corrosion resistant
  • chrome finish
  • Model: CMMT12040
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
