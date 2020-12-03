New
Lowe's · 32 mins ago
Craftsman 2000 Series 52" 10-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet
$439 $489
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
  • full extension drawer slides
  • keyed internal locking system
  • includes top mat, set of keys, caster set, side handle, & hardware
  • Model: CMST25210RB
