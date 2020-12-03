It's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- full extension drawer slides
- keyed internal locking system
- includes top mat, set of keys, caster set, side handle, & hardware
- Model: CMST25210RB
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Ace Rewards members save an extra $2 in cart. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You'll need to sign up for Ace Rewards membership to get this price (it's free to join.)
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10 shipping fee.
That's the best price we could find by $245. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- 13,711-cubic inches of storage
- 1,500-lb load rating
- 5" x 2" casters
- made in the USA
- Model: CMST98223RB
Use the on-page coupon to drop the price to $15 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Heavy guage steel construction
- All hardware included
- 400 lbs. capacity
That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $5 under what you'd pay at Home Depot, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Has a single deep drawer
- Part of a stackable system
- Model: DWST17803
That's the best we've seen and Home Depot charges $2 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon to bag this price.
- Flexible platform allows different combinations
- All units can stack on top of each other, connected with durable side latches
- Removable covered cups
- Ball-bearing slides
- Heavy-duty metal latches and hinges
- Model: DWST17808
- UPC: 754262241113, 076174712186, 715120147343, 699945342650, 782247634865, 642008698928
It's $400 off today and $200 less than our June mention. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- skylight
- ventilation
- lockable doors
- Model: 246407
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 150 max PSI
- includes 18GA brad nailer, 16GA finish nailer, 3/8" stapler, & hose
- use for small trim, shoe molding, baseboards, crown moldings, frames, cabinet backing, lattice work, & inflation
- Model: CMEC3KIT
That's the best price we could find by a buck.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Lowe's
- corrosion resistant
- stores bits in handle
- includes SL 3/16-in, SL 1/4-in, PH 1, PH 2, nutdriver 1/4-in, and nutdriver 5/16-in
- Model: CMHT68000
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- depth range of 3/4-inch
- edge detection to locate stud edges of both wood and metal stud
- shock-resistant and water-resistant body for durability and long life
- uses one 9-volt battery (not included)
- Model: CMHT77633
Lowe's charges $30, and most other stores charge $45 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Satin-nickel finish
- Comfort optimized handle for high & low torque applications
- Alloy-steel blades are heat-treated
- Model: CMHT65046
