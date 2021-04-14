Use coupon code "APR60" for a low by $10. Buy Now at Columbia
- In four colors (Pool, Acid Yellow pictured).
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Save 50% on these trail shoes. Buy Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. It's free to join.
- In Pebble/Dark Ginger.
Apply coupon code "APR60" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in several colors (Black/White pictured).
- Greater Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Olympia Sports
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99.
- In Pebble/Dark Adobe
Save $60 off list price. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in Shark/Stratus or Black/Lagoon.
- Greater Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- OutDry waterproof, breathable construction
Save on nearly 3,000 items, including apparel, shoes, backpacks, accessories, and home goods. Shop Now at Sierra
- Coupon code "SHIP89" bags free shipping on orders of $89 or more. (Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.95.)
Shop a selection of men's athletic shoes including Skechers from $25, adidas from $45, Asics from $40, and more.
Update: Coupon code "SAVE" cuts an extra 20% off select shoes, yielding a starting price of $16.79. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Save on 40 Air Max styles. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max Alpha TR 3 Shoes for $63.97 ($11 off).
Save on a selection of shoes in a range of styles in colors for the whole family. Shop Now at Birkenstock
- Pictured are the Birkenstock Women's Mayari Birko-Flor in Golden Brown for $75 (a low by $25).
Use coupon code "APR60" for a total savings of $30. Buy Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. It's free to join.
- In several colors (Black pictured)
Save up to 60% off the original price on select items when you apply code "APR60." Plus, rewards members bag triple rewards Shop Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. It's free to join.
Apply coupon code "APR60" to save $18 off the list price. Buy Now at Columbia
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- Available in several colors (Black, City Grey pictured).
You'd pay $11 more at other stores. Buy Now at Columbia
- In Delta Shark at this price (L sizes only).
- Greater Rewards members score free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Available in several colors (Tusk Gingham pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors at this price (Navy pictured)
- This item will be in stock on April 5 but can be ordered now.
Save on clothing and footwear for men, women, and kids; prices start at $11. Shop Now at REI
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's South Canyon Down Parka for $140 (low by $42).
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders over $50. Pickup may also be available.
