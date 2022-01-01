Most sellers charge over $10 for a single bulb. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's $18 off list, although you'd pay over $40 for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- no additional hub or bridge required – control via the Cync app
- adjustable temperature (from 2,000K to 7,000K)
- custom scheduling
- Model: 93105377
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 65-watt equivalent
- voice control
- Google Assistant control
- adjusts from warm to cool
That's $5 off and at $1.25 per bulb, a very low per-bulb price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- rated to last 6 years based on 3 hours of daily use
- Model: 93129396
The banner at Amazon says up to 30% off, but we found deals up to 54% off in the sale. Save on a selection of about two dozen bulbs and switches. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the GE Lighting LED+ Color Changing BR30 Light Bulb with Remote Control for $8.24 (54% off, and a price low by $3).
Best Buy charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.49 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5,000K daylight white
- 60-watt equivalent
- Alexa compatible
- 800 lumens
- A19 shape
- dimmable
- E26 base
- Model: B11-N12W4P
You'd pay at least $23 for a 2-pack at other stores. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Adjust light from warm to cool
- Voice and out of home control
- Set up without a hub
- Free iOS- and Android-compatible app
- Model: 93096437
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
