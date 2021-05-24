Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $114

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to drop it to $113.90. That's a total savings of $86 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
Save on nearly 20 refurbished items from JBL and AKG. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- These items are covered by Harman’s 30-day return guarantee.
- Pictured is the Refurb JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $134.99 ($45 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Celebrate Klipsch's 75th with deals on a wide range of speakers and home theater bundles. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Klipsch R-625FA Floorstanding Speaker for $517. ($172 off)
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 62Hz to 24kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofer
- 1" tweeter
- integrated phono pre-amp
- USB Type-B input
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- remote control
- Model: 1062681
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Over a thousand styles for men, women, and kids are discounted. Plus, cut an extra 15% off orders of $20 or more. (The discount applies in cart.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes Shorts for $17.84 after discount ($12 off)
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- IPX4 water-resistant
- 30-foot range
- 12-hour run-time
- 360 degree sound
- Model: 739523-1110
