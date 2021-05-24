Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $114
eBay · 22 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System
$114 $200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to drop it to $113.90. That's a total savings of $86 off list. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
  • universal remote control
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Model: 7409281110
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 22 min ago
