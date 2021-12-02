It's $21 off list and the best price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $68 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 4,600 SPM motor
- cuts wood and metal
- tool-free blade changes
- 6-foot cord
- Model: PHS550B
Published 29 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
That's $17 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 11-position clutch
- built-in LED light
- built-in driver bit holder
- includes drill, battery, and charger
- Model: BCD702C1
That's $9 under Home Depot's price and the best price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
- tool-free blade change
- includes blade, battery, and charger
- Model: BDCR20C
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes finger attachment and sanding pad
- 1,400 orbits per minute
- 1.2 amp motor
- 3-position grip
- Model: BDEMS600
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Receive a free tool or battery with purchase of power tools from brands such as DeWalt, Craftsman, Milwaukee, and more. The free item adds a savings value of up to $199 to your order. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20V Max Power Tool 2-Pack Lithium Battery Kit w/ free tool or battery for $199 (a low by at least $129 w/ free battery/tool).
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- measures 6.5" x 4"
- one-touch pulse function
- cord storage
This is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 heat settings & automatic keep-warm mode
- removable nonstick pot
- built-in lid holder
- Model: RC503
That's a buck less than Home Depot and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- class 3R laser product
- 360° rotating wall attachment
- 2 extra large backlit bubble vials
- Model: BDL220S
This is the lowest price we found by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- freestanding storage and charging base
- 20-volt lithium-ion rechargeable battery
- removable, washable 20.6-oz. dust bin
- attached brush tool
- rotating slim nozzle
- on-board extension
- washable filter
- Model: BDH2000L
- UPC: 885911297066
