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- Durable IP-rated aircraft-grade aluminum alloy housing
- Compact 4.13 inch body with secure pocket clip
- 3100 lumen dual spotlight and floodlight design
- Fast USB-C charging with 113 hour runtime
- 7 lighting modes with last-mode memory
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- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
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Handy for glove-box or emergency-kit use since it's rechargeable rather than battery-dependent. Apply coupon code "MKCFBKP9" for a total savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20-hour battery life with LCD power display
- USB-C fast charging with power bank functionality
- Five lighting modes with adjustable zoom focus
- Durable aircraft-grade aluminum shockproof housing
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|70%
|--
|$12
|Buy Now
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