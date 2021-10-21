It's $166 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Additionally, this item is backed by the Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Buy Now at Newegg
- Price Protection: If you buy an eligible product anytime through November 21, and Newegg sells it for a lower price on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) NanoEdge bezel touch display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB graphics
- Model: UX535LI-IH77T
Expires 10/28/2021
Save on up to 12 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Asus Chromebook C423 Celeron Apollo Lake 14" Laptop for $160 ($100 less than a new model).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to all items on offer here.
Save $170 off list price.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 (S Mode)
- Model: F513EA-OS36
That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6” 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) NanoEdge UHD touch display
- ScreenPad 2.0 interactive secondary LCD touchscreen
- 16GB RAM; 1TB PCIe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- includes detachable palm rest and ASUS active stylus pen
- Model: UX581LV-XS74T
You'd pay around $20 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Endeardistributors via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC Storage
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- ultra thin design
- Model: 90NB0Q65-M06560
You'd pay $79 more at other retailers. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 HD WLED display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 11A-NB0013DX-cr
- UPC: 649661231929
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black at this price.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Sandstone.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Smartwatch for $179.99 (low by $100).
It's the lowest price we could find and at least $4 less than you'll pay on eBay for similar products with no night light. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- dual USB ports
- dusk-to-dawn sensor night light
Shop over 100 discounted titles. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is Control Ultimate Edition for $12.79 (low by $12).
- digital delivery
Use code "EMCXHEHU4" to get this deal. That's $107 off list and the best price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s
- Model: MZ-V8P2T0B/AM
You'd pay $29 more at Amazon for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- No warranty ifnormation is provided.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 5400 Mbps speeds
- 1 of the 4 LAN ports prioritizes any wired device connected
- lifetime internet security
- mesh WiFi support
- mobile game mode
- RGB lighting effects
- Model: RT-AX82U
- UPC: 192876648605
It's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by re_tech_deals via eBay
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC flash storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Includes 1-Year Office 365
- Model: L510MA-DS04
- UPC: 195553077323
It's $52 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD Wideview touch display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: TP470EA-AS34T
- UPC: 195553135771
