The AstroAI 150-PSI Portable Tire Inflator is handy to keep in your trunk for slow leaks or seasonal pressure checks. Apply coupon code "LCANWKMZ" for a total savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- High-accuracy sensor prevents tire overinflation
- Compact palm-sized design for easy portability
- Built-in 3-mode emergency LED flashlight
- 5 smart inflation modes for versatile use
- Inflates tires to 36PSI in 60 seconds
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Handy for anyone who's dealt with a dead battery or a low tire on the same unlucky day, since this combines a 6,000A jump starter with an air compressor in one unit. Apply coupon code "M6NKP5OG" for a total savings of $98. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6000A peak current for gas and 12.0L diesel engines
- 150 PSI tire inflator with automatic shut-off
- Multi-mode LED light and portable power bank functionality
- 10-layer intelligent protection with UL safety certification
- Compact design with ergonomic handle and storage case
- Model: M10
Portable tire inflators like this one save you a trip to the gas station air pump, and the built-in battery means you're not stuck near an outlet or a car's 12V port. Apply coupon code "IKZPQC7V" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual rechargeable battery and 12V DC power
- Inflates tires to 36 PSI in under one minute
- 60% longer service life with ToughUltra technology
- Automatic shut-off with accurate digital pressure gauge
- Compact design with integrated accessory storage
This AstroAI digital multimeter is $14.58, down from $18.99. It includes a backlit LCD display, continuity buzzer, and double fuse protection, along with test leads and a battery to get started right away. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures AC/DC voltage, DC current, resistance, and diode
- 3 ½ digit backlit LCD display with 0.6" digits
- Sampling speed of 2 readings per second
- Includes data hold and continuity buzzer functions
- Double fuse protection with silicone protective cover
- Includes test leads, 9V battery, and user manual
Handy for topping off bike tires or checking pressure before a road trip, since it works on both bicycles and cars with the built-in gauge. At $19.97, it's $6 off with no code required. Deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Inflates tires from 30PSI to 36PSI in 70 seconds
- Flexible 360-degree revolving inflation hose
- Compact palm-sized design under 1-lb.
- Five preset inflation modes
- Auto-shutoff feature with integrated 3-mode LED flashlight
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|59%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register